Vikings agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

  
Published April 28, 2024 08:59 AM

The Vikings didn’t waste much time announcing their group of undrafted free agents.

Shortly after the seventh round of the draft wrapped up on Saturday, the Vikings announced that they have agreed to terms with 17 players. They selected seven players during the draft, including first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner.

The undrafted additions are California offensive lineman Matt Cindric, Miami linebacker K.J. Cloyd, Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax, Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant, Mercer wide receiver Devron Harper, Mercer wide receiver Ty James, Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, South Carolina tight end Trey Knox, Arizona defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, FIU linebacker Donovan Manuel, Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern, UCLA linebacker Gabriel Murphy, West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester, Marshall linebacker Owen Porter, Air Force linebacker Bo Richter, North Carolina offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, and Oregon defensive lineman Taki Taimani.

The Vikings will hold a rookie minicamp in the next couple of weeks as they begin to integrate the newcomers into life as NFL players.