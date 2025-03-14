Vikings agree to terms with LB Eric Wilson

Linebacker Eric Wilson is heading back to where he started his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson has agreed to terms with the Vikings. Wilson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Wilson spent four years in Minnesota during his first stint with the team. He had 234 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 64 games with the team.

Wilson split the 2021 season between the Eagles and Texans and spent the last three seasons in Green Bay. He started 12 of the team’s 17 regular season games last year and had 72 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.