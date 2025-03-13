Vikings agree to trade OL Ed Ingram to Texans

After bringing in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries this week, the Vikings are sending off one of their offensive linemen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Minnesota has agreed to trade guard Ed Ingram to Houston.

Multiple reporters note the Vikings will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Ingram.

A second-round pick in 2022, Ingram started 32 games in his first two seasons, including all 17 as a rookie. But he was moved off the starting lineup midway through the 2024 season.

In all, Ingram has appeared in 41 games with nine starts. He was on the field for 55 percent of offensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps in games played last year.