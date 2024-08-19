Vikings announce Stephon Gilmore signing, add WR Justin Hall as well

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is officially a Viking.

News of Gilmore’s agreement on a one-year deal with the NFC North club came on Sunday and the team announced that the deal is done on Monday morning. The pact is reportedly worth up to $10 million.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed wide receiver Justin Hall to the 90-man roster. Hall signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2022, but has not appeared in any regular season action.

Punter Seth Vernon and wide receiver Ty James were waived to make room for the new arrivals. Vernon’s departure leaves Ryan Wright as the only punter in Minnesota.