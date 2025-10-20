Vikings are “disgusted” by racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers sounded off earlier today about racial slurs directed to him on social media. The Vikings organization has echoed his concerns, in no uncertain terms.

“We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game,” the team said in a statement. “As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.”

Social media is, in many respects, a cesspool that brings out the worst in far too many members of a supposedly civilized society. The ability to post hateful messages with immediacy and anonymity has resulted in countless examples of hate and racism.

While every game will result in some fans being happy and some fans being upset, all fans should take a deep breath, get some perspective, and do some serious soul-searching if the first impulse is to lash out at players or coaches with vile comments that should never be tolerated.