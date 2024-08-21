Vikings claim TE Neal Johnson off waivers

The Vikings announced three roster moves on Wednesday that left them with an open roster spot and the NFL’s daily transaction report brought word of how they filled it.

The team claimed tight end Neal Johnson off of waivers. The Jets let Johnson go on Tuesday.

Johnson was undrafted out of Louisiana this year and he signed with the Rams in the spring. Johnson was waived early this month and he signed with the Jets last week. He had one catch for six yards in their preseason game against the Panthers

The Vikings have T.J. Hockenson on the physically unable to perform list and they have Josh Oliver, Robert Tonyan, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Trey Knox, and N’Keal Harry on the current depth chart.