EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Vikings come back late, beat Cardinals 23-22

  
Published December 1, 2024 04:09 PM

For three quarters, the Cardinals outplayed the Vikings today in Minnesota. But the end of the game belonged to the home team.

The Vikings scored a touchdown late in the third quarter, added a field goal in the fourth quarter, and then Aaron Jones caught a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold with a minute to play as Minnesota escaped with a 23-22 win.

The win improves the Vikings’ record to 10-2 and keeps them a game behind the Lions in the NFC North.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 6-6 and a game behind the Seahawks, who won again today to solidify their hold on first place in the NFC West.

Arizona got another good game from tight end Trey McBride, the Cardinals’ defense was led by Mack Wilson, and Chad Ryland went 5-for-6 on field goals. But they missed too many opportunities and couldn’t put anything together on their last-minute drive after Jones’ touchdown.

Whether the Cardinals can come back and compete for a playoff berth remains to be seen. But the Vikings are contenders, and they keep finding ways to win.