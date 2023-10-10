Vikings cut QB Tanner Morgan from practice squad

The Vikings cut quarterback Tanner Morgan from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Minnesota signed Morgan last week after backup quarterback Nick Mullens injured his back. Mullens was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Rookie Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick, served as Kirk Cousins’ backup.

Morgan was working as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, before being signed by the Vikings.

In five years as the Gophers’ starter, Morgan threw for 9,469 yards, 65 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. The Michigan Panthers made Morgan the eighth overall pick in the USFL draft, but Morgan opted to try to get an opportunity with an NFL team.