Vikings designate K Will Reichard, LS Andrew DePaola for return from IR

The Vikings have started the clock on getting a couple of special teamers back in the lineup.

The team announced on Tuesday that kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola have been designated for return from injured reserve. They will be able to practice for the next 21 days before the team reaches a deadline to activate them.

Reichard has missed the last four games with a quad injury. He was 14-of-16 on field goals and 23-of-23 on extra points before his injury.

John Parker Romo has gone 11-of-12 on field goals and 7-of-8 on extra points with Reichard out of the lineup.

DePaola hurt his hand and has also missed four games. Jake McQuaide has been snapping in his absence.