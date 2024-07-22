Vikings “disappointed” in Jordan Addison after DUI arrest

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah opened their Monday press conference by spending about 10 minutes talking about the team’s response to the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson in a car crash earlier this month.

O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah spoke about their own reactions to hearing the news and the arrangements that are in place for players and others in the organization who are struggling with the loss. Police have said they believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which killed two others as well, and the two men then faced a question about wide receiver Jordan Addison being arrested on suspicion of DUI last week.

“We’re disappointed in Jordan,” O’Connell said. “We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we’re doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is the off the field, the life skills, and the development of decision making and learning how important it is within our culture — which we’re very proud of — that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability.”

Addison was also cited for reckless driving last year, but neither O’Connell nor Adofo-Mensah said they have concerns about the wideout’s character. He still faces the criminal charge and could also face league discipline. O’Connell said that “we’ll let those things happen and work off that accordingly” in the future.