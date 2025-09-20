Vikings elevate RB Cam Akers for Sunday

In his third annual stint with the Vikings, running back Cam Akers will have a roster spot on Sunday.

Signed to the practice squad earlier this week, the Vikings have elevated Akers to the game-day roster for the Week 3 game against the Bengals.

The door opened for Akers’s return after starter Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. The injury, which resulted in Jones being placed on injured reserve, bumps Jordan Mason to RB1. Zavier Scott is the other healthy Vikings running back.

A second-round pick of the Rams in 2020, Akers was at one point a budding star. A pre-training camp torn Achilles derailed his second season.

The Vikings traded for Akers twice — in 2023 with the Rams and in 2024 with the Texans. This time around, he was a free agent.

Akers has appeared in 53 career regular-season games, with 17 starts. He has 2,025 career rushing yards.