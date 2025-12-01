Vikings expect J.J. McCarthy to clear concussion protocol, start on Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy should clear the concussion protocol this week and start on Sunday against the Commanders.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said today that McCarthy is symptom free and just needs to have a full practice to have fulfilled all the conditions of clearing the concussion protocol. O’Connell expects that full practice to come on Wednesday.

“Expecting, barring any unforeseen changes to where he’s at today, and hopefully having that Wednesday will allow him to have a normal, full week and likely be able to go in as our starter on Sunday,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy has started six games this season and missed six more with injuries. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz was mostly able to hold things together in McCarthy’s absence, but with Wentz and McCarthy both out yesterday, undrafted rookie third-stringer Max Brosmer was a disaster in a 26-0 loss to the Seahawks.

After missing his entire rookie season last year, McCarthy has not played well this year. The Vikings badly want to see McCarthy show some signs of progress in the final five games of the season, and they’re going to have a big decision to make this offseason as they determine the future of their franchise at the quarterback position.