Vikings have an NFL-best five-game winning streak, and may be able to keep it going

The Vikings got off to a 1-4 start, and just when they appeared to be turning things around, they lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season. It would have been easy to write off Minnesota.

But the Vikings have now won five in a row — the longest winning streak in the NFL at the moment.

At 6-4, the Vikings are very much in the NFC playoff race, thanks in large part to quarterback Josh Dobbs, who has exceeded expectations with his stellar play since arriving in a trade with the Cardinals and being rushed into duty in replacing Cousins. With the way Dobbs and the rest of the team are playing, there’s every reason to believe they can keep that winning streak going.

That’s especially true given the Vikings’ schedule: They’re at Denver on Sunday, followed by a home Monday night game against the Bears, then their bye week and then a trip to Las Vegas. It’s easy to see the Vikings winning those three games and being on an eight-game winning streak when they head to Cincinnati in Week 15.

The Vikings also are not out of the NFC North race, despite the Lions’ status as the favorites. Detroit is 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota, but the Lions and Vikings face off in Week 16 and Week 18, so all the Vikings have to do is stay within two games of the Lions to control their division destiny heading into the final three weeks of the season.

After so much pessimism surrounding the Vikings for most of this season, it’s increasingly looking like a bright season in Minnesota, and one that may not be over when the regular season concludes.