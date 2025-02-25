 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings hire Keith Carter as assistant offensive line coach

  
Published February 25, 2025 03:34 PM

The Vikings have made an addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of Keith Carter as assistant offensive line coach.

Carter spent the last two years as the Jets’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator, and five years before that as the Titans’ offensive line coach. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said today that Carter will work well with offensive line coach Chris Kuper in building the offense upfront.

I want to get stronger overall,” O’Connell said. “I love what Chris Kuper’s been able to do in that room, but I wanted to take the opportunity to get a former [head position coach] that’s been involved in some of the best rushing attacks over the past four, five, six years in football. I think he’s at a great time in his career where he really wanted to come to Minnesota, and I really think he’s going to be able to help us a lot, infuse some things into our run game.”

The 42-year-old Carter played tight end and fullback at UCLA and then became a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2005 and has been in coaching ever since. He has also spent time on the coaching staffs in Seattle and Atlanta.