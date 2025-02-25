Vikings hire Keith Carter as assistant offensive line coach

The Vikings have made an addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of Keith Carter as assistant offensive line coach.

Carter spent the last two years as the Jets’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator, and five years before that as the Titans’ offensive line coach. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said today that Carter will work well with offensive line coach Chris Kuper in building the offense upfront.

“I want to get stronger overall,” O’Connell said. “I love what Chris Kuper’s been able to do in that room, but I wanted to take the opportunity to get a former [head position coach] that’s been involved in some of the best rushing attacks over the past four, five, six years in football. I think he’s at a great time in his career where he really wanted to come to Minnesota, and I really think he’s going to be able to help us a lot, infuse some things into our run game.”

The 42-year-old Carter played tight end and fullback at UCLA and then became a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2005 and has been in coaching ever since. He has also spent time on the coaching staffs in Seattle and Atlanta.