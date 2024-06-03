Vikings, Justin Jefferson finally get a deal done

Blow the horn, Vikings.

After months of back-and-forth, on-and-off negotiations, the Vikings and receiver Justin Jefferson have a deal. Per multiple reports, it’s a four-year extension that pays $35 million per year in new money.

That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Coupled with his 2024 compensation of $19.743 million, it’s a five-year, $159.743 million deal. It pays $31.94 million per year from signing.

The deal reportedly includes $110 million in total guarantees, with $88.743 million fully guaranteed at signing.

We’ll get the full details sooner than later. For now, the deal ends the drama and guarantees that Jefferson and the Vikings will be bound together for the foreseeable future.