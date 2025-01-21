Vikings, Kevin O’Connell strike long-term deal

The multiple teams who were interested in trading for Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell are SOL.

The Vikings have announced that O’Connell and the team have reached a deal on a “multiyear” extension.

O’Connell said in a statement that it is an “absolute honor” to coach the team.

“Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level,” O’Connell said. “And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can’t wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we’ve set and the positive environment we’ve created.

“To Vikings fans, you are the best in the NFL. There is no greater joy than leading our team in front of you each Sunday and experiencing the home-field advantage you create. I’m thrilled for the years ahead.”

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf shared O’Connell’s enthusiasm.

“There is no question this team is on the right trajectory under Kevin’s continued leadership,” Wilf said. “His authenticity, passion and positive energy, along with his impressive understanding of the game, has helped lead to the success we’ve experienced over the past three years and will be foundational blocks on which to build moving forward.”

Vikings owner Mark Wilf agreed.

“Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach — an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players,” he said. “He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

O’Connell signed a four-year contract when he became the coach three years ago. There was consternation from his perspective when he didn’t get a new deal after the 2023 season. That resulted in a Week 18 report from Jay Glazer of Fox that multiple teams were interested in trading for O’Connell.

Getting the deal done became the first order of offseason business for the Vikings. Monday’s deal between the Bears and new coach Ben Johnson, believed to be worth $13 million per year, might have been the kick that both sides needed to give them the right focus to finalize the contract.

With a 14-3 record in 2024, O’Connell is the first coach in franchise history with multiple 13-win seasons. From the perspective of the team’s fans, there’s one other item of unfinished 60-year business they hope is coming soon.