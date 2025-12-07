Vikings lead Commanders 14-0 at halftime

The Vikings scored on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In a fast-moving first half, the Vikings went 61 and 98 yards on their first two drives before a Von Miller sack of J.J. McCarthy forced a punt on Minnesota’s third possession. The Vikings had a kneel down to close out the half.

The Vikings have outgained the Commanders 166 to 114.

The Commanders had first-and-goal at the Minnesota 4 on their first drive, and Chris Rodriguez ran for 2 yards on first down. But Jayden Daniels threw three consecutive incompletions as the Commanders turned it over on downs. Washington had nine plays for 21 yards on its final two drives of the half.

McCarthy is 9-of-11 for 99 yards and a touchdown, an 18-yard throw to Josh Oliver. Jordan Mason has eight carries for 39 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run. Jalen Nailor has three catches for 30 yards, but Justin Jefferson only two receptions for 11 yards.

Daniels is 8-of-16 for 67 yards, and Rodriguez has five carries for 36 yards. Terry McLaurin has three catches for 41 yards.