Vikings list Cam Akers as questionable for Monday night

The Vikings have turned in their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

It includes running back Cam Akers. Akers was not on the report earlier in the week, but he was added to it after missing Saturday’s practice with an illness. The team listed him as questionable to play on Monday.

Linebacker Patrick Jones II is the only Vikings player who has been ruled out. He did not practice all week due to the knee injury he suffered against the Packers in Week 16.

Defensive lineman Taki Taimani (ankle) joins Akers in the questionable category. He was designated for return from injured reserve this week, so will need to be added to the active roster in order to play.