Vikings list Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson as questionable

Neither Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson nor head coach Kevin O’Connell made it sound like Jefferson is going to play against the Saints this weekend, but the team hasn’t closed the door on the possibility.

Jefferson is listed as questionable to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the last four games. The team has until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him, so we’ll know well ahead of kickoff if Jefferson is going to be on the field.

If Jefferson doesn’t go this week, the questionable designation may be a good sign for his return against Denver in Week 11.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) has been limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable along with linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (concussion), and guard Chris Reed (foot). Quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion) is out and defensive lineman Dean Lowry (groin) is listed as doubtful.