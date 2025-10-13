Vikings open 21-day practice window for Blake Cashman

Help is on the way for the Vikings’ defense.

Minnesota has opened linebacker Blake Cashman’s 21-day practice window as he returns from a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Cashman suffered the injury in Minnesota’s Week 1 victory over the Bears.

Cashman is in his second season with Minnesota after recording 112 total tackles with 4.5 sacks in 2024.

“Will be great to get ‘Cash’ back on the practice field,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in his Monday press conference, via Lindsey Young of the team’s website. “He’s done a heck of a job getting himself ready to go, and we’ll give him the week of preparation and see where he’s at toward the tail end of the week.”

While edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is progressing with his neck injury, O’Connell was unable to give a timeframe for his return.

“He’s going to be working on a side field early on this week,” O’Connell said. “And then what I see is, you know, his workload hopefully picking up as we go. I don’t really have an update on his availability for Sunday yet. Want to kind of see how he does with some of that side-field work.”

Van Ginkel has not played since the Week 3 win over the Bengals.

The Vikings are expecting J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Donovan Jackson (wrist), Michael Jurgens (hamstring), and Brian O’Neill (knee) to all practice in some capacity over the coming days as Minnesota gets set to host Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.