Vikings place TE Nick Muse on IR, sign RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

  
Published September 18, 2024 05:01 PM

The Vikings signed running back Myles Gaskin to their 53-player roster Wednesday, the team announced. They placed tight end Nick Muse on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Muse will have to miss a minimum of four weeks before returning.

“He did have a small fracture in his hand, and . . . he could play, but it would require him to wear a big old cast on his hand and have that thing wrapped, so Nick’s value as a blocker and a pass catcher for us on game day, we thought it best to allow that thing to heal over the next three to four weeks,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said during his media availability Wednesday, via Craig Peters of the team website. “He was placed on short-term IR, which will allow us to get Myles Gaskin as our third [running] back on the roster. And then I’ll keep you guys posted about what the plan of attack is at the tight end position as the week goes on.”

Gaskin has been on Minnesota’s practice squad, and the team elevated him the first two games. He has played two offensive snaps, rushing one time for minus-3 yards, and has seen nine snaps on special teams.

In his career, Gaskin has played 43 games with 17 starts.

The Vikings also have Aaron Jones, who was evaluated Sunday but returned to the game, and Ty Chandler, along with fullback C.J. Ham in their running backs room.