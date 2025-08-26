Vikings put FB C.J. Ham on IR, make 22 other moves to reach 53-man limit

The Vikings made 23 roster moves in order to hit the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Those moves included placing fullback C.J. Ham and linebacker Tyler Batty on injured reserve. Both players were designated for return, so they will be able to return to action after missing the first four games of the season.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison was formally moved to the suspended list in another move. He’ll miss the first three games of the year.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew will miss at least four games after moving to the reserve version of the PUP list.

The Vikings also waived or released wide receivers Dontae Fleming, Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, and Thayer Thomas; defensive backs Kahlef Hailassie, Zemaiah Vaughn, Gervarrius Owens, and Ambry Thomas; tight ends Bryson Nesbit, Nick Vannett, and Giovanni Ricci; offensive linemen Vershon Lee, Henry Byrd, and Michael Gonzalez; defensive linemen Taki Taimani and Jonathan Harris; linebackers Dorian Mausi and Gabriel Murphy; and running back Xazavian Valladay.