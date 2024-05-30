 Skip navigation
Vikings QB coach Josh McCown learned there’s still a QB learning curve with Panthers last year

  
Published May 30, 2024 08:21 AM

Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown spent a long time playing in the NFL, but he still learned a lesson during his first year on a professional coaching staff.

McCown opened last season as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach and working with first overall pick Bryce Young seemed like a good way to build a resume as a professional coach. Young did not make a quick transition to the NFL, however, and McCown was fired along with head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the season.

McCown will be working with another first-round pick this year in J.J. McCarthy and he told reporters on Wednesday about his biggest takeaway from last year’s experience.

“There’s still a learning curve to this league,” McCown said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “So, it’s important to give yourself space to understand that and not put pressure or a level of expectations on them that are sometimes unattainable in year No. 1.”

The Panthers went with Young right away, but the Vikings have not made a call between McCarthy and Sam Darnold at this point in the calendar. Once they do make the call to make McCarthy the guy, McCown will be charged with helping to make sure the learning curve isn’t quite as steep.