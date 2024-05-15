Vikings re-sign James Lynch

It took a while for the deal to come together, but defensive lineman James Lynch will be staying with the Vikings.

The team announced that they have re-signed Lynch, who became a free agent at the start of the new league year in March. No terms of his new deal with the team have been announced.

Lynch was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and he played in 37 games over his first three seasons. He did not play at all last season because of a knee injury, however.

Lynch had 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery before his injury and he’ll hope to pick up where he left off this year.