Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players

The Vikings reached the league-mandated 53-player roster limit with a series of moves Tuesday.

They left tight end T.J. Hockenson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, placed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve and placed outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy and guard Dalton Risner on injured reserve/designated to return.

Hockenson, Murphy and Risner must miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

The Vikings waived safety Lewis Cine, running back Kene Nwangwu, cornerback Nahshon Wright, outside linebacker Andre Carter II, offensive lineman Henry Byrd, offensive guard Tyrese Robinson, wide receiver Lucky Jackson, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, linebacker Dallas Gant and outside linebacker Bo Richter. They released tight end N’Keal Harry, cornerback Duke Shelley, running back Myles Gaskin, defensive back Bobby McCain, defensive lineman James Lynch, tight end Robert Tonyan and defensive Jonah Williams.

Wide receiver Malik Knowles was waived with an injury designation.