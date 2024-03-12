Vikings release Dean Lowry, waive William Kwenkeu

The Vikings are set to add running back Aaron Jones to the roster and they parted ways with another former Packer on Tuesday.

They announced that they have released defensive lineman Dean Lowry. They have also waived linebacker William Kwenkeu.

Lowry signed a two-year deal with the Vikings as a free agent last offseason. He had 14 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed in nine games before suffering a pectoral injury.

Releasing Lowry, who spent seven seasons with Green Bay, will clear just under $2.1 million in cap space while leaving behind $2.4 million in dead money.

Kwenku signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2022 and played in six games as a rookie.