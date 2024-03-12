Aaron Jones is expected to sign with Vikings on one-year deal

Aaron Jones will remain in the NFC North.

After being released by the Packers, Jones is set to sign with the Vikings, according to multiple reports.

Per NFL Media, Jones has agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Jones, 29, had been with the Packers since the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. Green Bay asked him to take a pay cut, but when the two sides could not work out a deal, the Packers struck an agreement with former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs instead.

That prompted Green Bay to release Jones. And now Jones will see the Packers twice in 2024.

In 11 games last season, Jones recorded 889 yards from scrimmage — 656 yards rushing, 233 yards receiving on 30 catches — along with three total touchdowns. He then rushed for 226 yards with three TDs and caught four passes for 21 yards in two postseason games.

Jones has rushed from at least 1,000 yards three times, most recently in 2022 when he had a career-high 1,121 yards. He has also finished with at least 47 receptions four times.

The Vikings recently released their leading rusher from 2023, Alexander Mattison.