Jared Goff, Lions agree to contract extension

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said last week that he had faith that the team and quarterback Jared Goff would be able to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Holmes’ belief has now been rewarded. And so has Goff.

According to Tom Pelissero, Goff has agreed to an extension with the Lions to put him under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $212 million with $170 million guaranteed.

The average annual value of $53 million would put Goff behind only Joe Burrow’s $55 million per year on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions in 2021 as part of Los Angeles’ deal to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford. Goff has since helped make Detroit a Super Bowl contender, with the club reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2023.

Goff, 29, completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Goff has completed 65 percent of his career throws for 30,429 yards with 185 touchdowns and 82 picks in 117 games. He’s compiled a 66-50-1 record as a starter along with a 93.6 passer rating.

Goff is the third offensive cornerstone the Lions have signed to an extension in recent weeks, joining receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.