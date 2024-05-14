 Skip navigation
Vikings release Joejuan Williams

  
Published May 14, 2024 01:34 PM

The Vikings are moving on from one of their defensive backs.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota has released cornerback Joejuan Williams.

Williams, 26, was in his second stint with the Vikings. He initially signed with the club last April before he was released during roster cuts at the beginning of the regular season. While he was on Minnesota’s practice squad for a few weeks, he then signed with Chicago’s 53-man roster and appeared in four games with the club.

But once the Bears let him go, he re-signed with Minnesota’s practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team once the season ended.

The Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in 36 games with one start for New England in his first four years, missing the entire 2022 season due to injury.