Vikings score their first rushing touchdown of the season

In the eighth game of the season, the Vikings have finally scored their first rushing touchdown.

Cam Akers took it into the end zone from six yards out today against the Packers, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings dominated the first quarter even more than that 7-0 score indicates. The Vikings have eight first downs to none for the Packers, and the Vikings have gained 94 yards to 15 for the Packers.

The Packers are going to need Jordan Love & Co. to get something going on offense, or this game could get ugly.