Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Vikings sign Bo Richter to 53-man roster, release Robert Tonyan

  
Published October 22, 2024 05:09 PM

The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Minnesota announced the team has signed outside linebacker Bo Richter to the 53-man roster and released tight end Robert Tonyan.

Richter, 24, joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of Air Force. He’s appeared in three games, playing mostly on special teams — though he has been in for 13 defensive snaps.

Tonyan, 30, appeared in four games for the Vikings so far this season, playing 33 special teams snaps and 13 offensive snaps. He did not receive a target on offense. He’s recorded 148 catches for 1,549 yards with 17 touchdowns since entering the league in 2018.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson’s 21-day practice window is set to expire this week, which means he’s likely to be placed on the 53-man roster sooner than later.