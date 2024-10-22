Vikings sign Bo Richter to 53-man roster, release Robert Tonyan

The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Minnesota announced the team has signed outside linebacker Bo Richter to the 53-man roster and released tight end Robert Tonyan.

Richter, 24, joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of Air Force. He’s appeared in three games, playing mostly on special teams — though he has been in for 13 defensive snaps.

Tonyan, 30, appeared in four games for the Vikings so far this season, playing 33 special teams snaps and 13 offensive snaps. He did not receive a target on offense. He’s recorded 148 catches for 1,549 yards with 17 touchdowns since entering the league in 2018.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson’s 21-day practice window is set to expire this week, which means he’s likely to be placed on the 53-man roster sooner than later.