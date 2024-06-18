Vikings sign DL Jalen Redmond, cut WR Devron Harper

The Vikings signed free agent defensive lineman Jalen Redmond on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota waived receiver Devron Harper.

Redmond joins the Vikings after playing for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades this spring. He played four games and recorded 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

He originally entered the NFL in 2023 with Carolina, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He spent the offseason program with the Panthers but was waived last August.

As a Sooner, Redmond posted 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in starting 19 of 36 games played from 2018-22.

Harper joined the Vikings this spring as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mercer University.