Vikings sign Robert Tonyan to the active roster, release Myles Gaskin

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:20 PM

The Vikings signed tight end Robert Tonyan to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, the team announced.

They released running back Myles Gaskin from the active roster, though they could re-sign him to the practice squad.

The Vikings have promoted Tonyan to the active roster the past two games in the absence of Nick Muse, who fractured his left hand in the Week 2 game against the 49ers. Tonyan has no stats, while playing 10 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

He is in his first season with the Vikings after five seasons in Green Bay and one in Chicago.

In his career, Tonyan has 148 receptions for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Gaskin began the season on the practice squad, with the team elevating him for the first two games, before he signed with the active roster Sept. 18.

He has one carry for minus-3 yards this season, playing two offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.