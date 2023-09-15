Vikings T Oli Udoh out for year with quad injury

Vikings tackle Oli Udoh’s season is over.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Friday that the quad injury that Udoh suffered in Thursday night’s loss against the Eagles will end his season. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the game.

Udoh started at left tackle on Thursday because Christian Darrisaw was a late scratch due to an ankle injury. David Quessenberry replaced Udoh after the injury.

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick in Minnesota and he has appeared in 43 games. Thursday night’s game was his 18th career start.

With their depth compromised, Darrisaw’s health will be even more significant as the Vikings try to avoid an 0-3 start against the Chargers.