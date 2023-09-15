 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings T Oli Udoh out for year with quad injury

  
Published September 15, 2023 05:49 PM

Vikings tackle Oli Udoh’s season is over.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Friday that the quad injury that Udoh suffered in Thursday night’s loss against the Eagles will end his season. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the game.

Udoh started at left tackle on Thursday because Christian Darrisaw was a late scratch due to an ankle injury. David Quessenberry replaced Udoh after the injury.

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick in Minnesota and he has appeared in 43 games. Thursday night’s game was his 18th career start.

With their depth compromised, Darrisaw’s health will be even more significant as the Vikings try to avoid an 0-3 start against the Chargers.