Vikings take early lead after Steelers’ defensive TD is overturned on replay

The Vikings scored on their first possession today in Ireland, but it didn’t come easily.

The Steelers appeared to have an early lead when Vikings running back Jordan Mason fumbled and Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked up the loose ball and raced 61 yards to the end zone. However, after a lengthy replay review, the officials ruled that after Mason fumbled, he touched the loose ball with his hand while his leg was out of bounds. An out of bounds player touching the ball makes the ball out of bounds, so the Vikings retained possession.

After keeping possession, the Vikings got into field goal range and Will Reichard’s kick gave them a 3-0 lead.

Carson Wentz was 5-for-5 for 44 yards on the first drive, with four of those passes going to Justin Jefferson.

The Steelers went three-and-out on their opening possession.