Vikings to pay “significant” portion of Khyree Jackson’s funeral expenses

Earlier this month, Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson lost his life in a car crash. The funeral is set for Friday, in a joint service with former high-school teammate Isaiah Hazel.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings will be paying for a “significant” portion of the funeral expenses.

The Vikings also announced on Monday that Jackson’s locker will go unused this season. The team will wear helmet decals in his honor throughout the year.

Coach Kevin O’Connell, G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and others will attend Jackson’s funeral.

Jackson, Hazel, and Anthony Lytton Jr. died on July 6. They were riding together in a car that was struck by another vehicle.

Jackson, who played college football at Alabama and Oregon, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in April. The team will pay his $827,148 signing bonus to his estate.