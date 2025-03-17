 Skip navigation
Vikings release C Garrett Bradbury with post-June 1 designation

  
Published March 17, 2025 05:37 PM

It became obvious the Vikings were moving on from center Garrett Bradbury once they signed veteran Ryan Kelly to a two-year deal with $9.235 million guaranteed. The Vikings couldn’t find a trade partner because no team wanted to assume his $4.9 million salary in a trade.

So, the Vikings have released Bradbury, the team announced.

The Vikings will designate him a post-June 1 cut, per NFL Media.

The Patriots already have been floated as a possible destination for Bradbury after they released veteran center David Andrews last week.

Bradbury, a 2019 first-round pick, started 88 games in his six seasons in Minnesota. He played all 1,117 snaps last season.