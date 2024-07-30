 Skip navigation
Vikings to sign Fabian Moreau

  
July 30, 2024

The Vikings are set to add some experience to their cornerback corps.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are going to sign Fabian Moreau to their 90-man roster.

Moreau recorded 46 tackles, an interception, and seven passes defensed in 11 games for the Broncos last season. He opened his career with four years in Washington and spent a year each with the Falcons and Giants before moving to Denver. He has 298 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for his career.

The Vikings lost Mekhi Blackmon for the season to a torn ACL in an early training camp practice, so Moreau will be part of the plan to flesh out the group in his absence.