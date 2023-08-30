Vikings to waive Jalen Reagor

Wednesday morning brought word that the Vikings will be signing running back Myles Gaskin, but there was no word of the corresponding move they would make to open room for Gaskin on the roster.

It appears that move will involve wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings are going to waive Reagor on Tuesday.

The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles last year and the 2020 first-round pick has a guaranteed salary of just over $2.4 million this season.

Reagor played every game for Minnesota last year and had eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 6.4 yards on 26 punt returns.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor, and Brandon Powell are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Minnesota.