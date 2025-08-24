Vikings trade Sam Howell to Eagles, sign Carson Wentz

The Vikings have solidified their No. 2 quarterback with someone new.

According to multiple reports, Minnesota has traded quarterback Sam Howell to Philadelphia and signed Carson Wentz to back up J.J. McCarthy.

Wentz had a tryout with the Vikings over the weekend.

Philadelphia is sending Minnesota a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, has now been traded three times in his young career. He’s entering the final season of his rookie contract after spending his first two years with Washington. He started all 17 games for the club in 2023, finishing with the league lead in attempts (612), interceptions (21), and sacks taken (65).

Howell spent last season with the Seahawks, appearing in two games. He was traded to Minnesota in April.

Wentz, 32, spent the 2024 season with the Chiefs backing up Patrick Mahomes. He started the regular-season finale against the Chargers, as Kansas City had already locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 118 yards in his three appearances.

Since ending 2020 with the Eagles, Wentz — the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft — has bounced around, spending the last four seasons with the Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs.