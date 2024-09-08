 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Vikings up 7-3 after Aaron Jones TD

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:28 PM

Aaron Jones’s first touchdown as a Viking gave his team their first lead of the season.

Jones ran from three yards out to cap the Vikings’ second possession of the game with six points. The extra point extended Minnesota’s lead over the top Giants to 7-3.

The Vikings got some help from a penalty on their way to the end zone. Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s attempt to go back to a ball from quarterback Sam Darnold was hindered by cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and the defensive pass interference turned into the biggest gain of the day for either team.

Darnold then hit tight end Josh Oliver for 22 yards and Jones took care of the rest for the first Vikings points of the day.