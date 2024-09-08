Vikings up 7-3 after Aaron Jones TD

Aaron Jones’s first touchdown as a Viking gave his team their first lead of the season.

Jones ran from three yards out to cap the Vikings’ second possession of the game with six points. The extra point extended Minnesota’s lead over the top Giants to 7-3.

The Vikings got some help from a penalty on their way to the end zone. Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s attempt to go back to a ball from quarterback Sam Darnold was hindered by cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and the defensive pass interference turned into the biggest gain of the day for either team.

Darnold then hit tight end Josh Oliver for 22 yards and Jones took care of the rest for the first Vikings points of the day.