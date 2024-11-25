Vikings waive TE Nick Muse

The Vikings designated tight end Nick Muse to return Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window. The team announced Monday that it has waived Muse.

Muse was placed on injured reserve Sept. 18 after he fractured his hand.

The injury occurred in Minnesota’s Week 2 win over San Francisco. Muse stayed in the game and successfully fielded an onside kick by the 49ers to allow the Vikings to finish the game in victory formation.

Muse, a 2022 seventh-round pick, has appeared in 14 games, playing 156 snaps on special teams and five on offense. His lone career target so far resulted in a 22-yard reception at Detroit in the 2023 regular-season finale.