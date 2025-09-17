 Skip navigation
Vikings will have Max Brosmer as No. 2 QB, Desmond Ridder as emergency QB Sunday

  
Published September 17, 2025 03:01 PM

The Vikings signed Desmond Ridder to their active roster on Wednesday, but he won’t be active for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Wednesday that Ridder will be inactive as the emergency third quarterback in Week 3. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will be the backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz.

Wentz is playing because J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain. The team does not plan to place him on injured reserve, but it’s unclear when he will be well enough to play again.

Brosmer did not see action in either of the first two games. He was 35-of-58 for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the preseason.