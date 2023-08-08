Vikings will honor Bud Grant with jersey patch for Week One, helmet sticker rest of year

Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant died in March, at the age of 95. The Vikings will honor him all season long.

For Week One, the Vikings’ throwback jersey will include a patch for Coach Grant. All year long, the Vikings’ helmet will display a sticker.

Both will display his three-letter signature: Bud.

Grant took the Vikings to three Super Bowls. Before that, he was a championship-winning coach in the CFL. He also won an NBA championship with the Minneapolis Lakers. He also played in the NFL and the CFL.

Grant initially retired from coaching the Vikings at age 56, in 1983. He returned in 1985 for one more season, after the team had a disastrous one-year stint under Les Steckel.