Vikings will need discipline to avoid being burned by Lions’ trick plays

When playing the Lions, the message for any defense is to expect the unexpected. Whether it’s a repeat of a trick play the team has used in the past or another new wrinkle, they’ll do something aimed at fooling defenders into thinking the offense will be doing the opposite of what it does.

For the Vikings on Sunday night, that will mean staying disciplined. Earlier this week, Devin McCourty explained on PFT Live that the threat of trick plays can be neutralized with a stubborn adherence to the keys of a play.

There’s a sweet spot. If a player focuses too much on reading the play before reacting to what’s happening, a non-trick play becomes just as effective.

Regardless, anyone who faces the Lions knows or should know it’s coming. Even when it looks like the Lions are just messing around (such as when, for example, they ran a fake reverse to tackle Penei Sewell on Monday night), they’re always setting something up. And offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has an uncanny sense for knowing when to dial up something creative and, ultimately, effective.

We’ll see if and when it happens on Sunday night. And if, when it happens, the Vikings have the discipline and awareness to not take the cheese.