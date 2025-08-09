Vikings WR Rondale Moore carted off with leg injury

Rondale Moore can’t catch a break.

Moore, who didn’t play last season with a knee injury, was injured with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against Houston. He returned a Tommy Townsend punt 2 yards before Texans linebacker Jamal Hill tackled him along the sideline.

Moore did not get up.

He required a cart to get off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Moore slammed the cart in frustration and wore a towel over his head as teammates wished him well.

Last August, he was carted off the practice field while with the Falcons after injuring his right knee in a joint practice with the Dolphins. Moore spent the season on injured reserve and then signed with the Vikings in the offseason.

The Cardinals selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he played his first three seasons in Arizona. Moore made 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown.

Moore has appeared in 39 games with 23 starts.