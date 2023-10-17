Viral Chargers fan insists the zeal was real, asks team to get word out

If last night was all an act, the star of the show is remaining firmly in character.

Per the Chargers, the woman who went viral with her anticipation of a key fourth-and-goal play and her reaction to the score insists that she was and is a diehard fan of the team.

Her name is Merianne Do. She and her husband, Tuan Pham, own season tickets and rent on-field cabana suites multiple times per year. They asked the team’s director of premium seating to release their names to push back on the perception that she was a hired actor, playing the role of a rabid fan of the team.

It’s unclear why others are reporting this without attributing it to the Chargers. It’s not off the record. We made sure before posting this. Do and Pham wanted the Chargers to get the word out, and the Chargers have.

And so ends the biggest controversy regarding a fan captured on camera at a sporting event since Costanza was caught wolfing down an ice cream sundae at the U.S. Open.