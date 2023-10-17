Was viral Chargers fan authentic, or an actor?

Last night’s Cowboys-Chargers game included memorable footage of a very animated L.A. fan. She was perhaps a little too animated.

From the images of her rapt anticipation of an upcoming play to an I’ll-have-what-she’s-having celebration of a touchdown, it seemed like a lot more than any normal fan would genuinely display. Especially a normal fan of the Chargers.

As my son and I watched the game in the PFT barn, he said what many were surely thinking: “She’s an actor.”

Watching the various clips, something seems to be off. First, she’s in a suite. It’s just a little much. Also, in the clip of the celebration, look at the guy behind her. He seemed to be trying too hard, too.

Here’s the giveaway. People who are in the same space during a football game don’t celebrate alone. They celebrate together, with hugs and hollers and high fives that often miss the mark.

Would it be a surprise for the Chargers, who are languishing behind the Rams in a market that still remains far more loyal to the Raiders than either of the two home teams, to arrange for someone to pretend to be overly anxious and excited about the events unfolding on the field?

And then there’s the fact that it’s happening in L.A. Home of Hollywood. Centerpiece of the world of all things fake and fugazi.

So, yeah, I’m inclined to think it was all arranged. And that she left SoFi Stadium with a paycheck for her efforts to create the impression that the Chargers actually have passionate, obsessive fans. And that the viral video could help her get another acting gig, even if it’s pretending to be a fan of some other sports team.

Still, mission accomplished for the Chargers. Just like their annual schedule-release videos, we’re talking about it the next day.