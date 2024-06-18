 Skip navigation
Virginia strikes $1.3 million settlement with Commanders over season-ticket security deposits

  
Published June 18, 2024 04:49 PM

Daniel Snyder is gone, but he’ll never be forgotten.

Especially not with lingering litigation to still be resolved.

Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares has announced a $1.3 settlement with the Commanders. Said Miyares on X, “Prior ownership unlawfully kept security deposits for years after they should have been returned to season ticket holders. Now, that money is being repaid.”

Miyares includes a link to an NBCWashington.com story on the matter.

“We are pleased that this settlement has been reached resolving issues that occurred under prior ownership,” the Commanders said in a statement to NBC Washington.

More than $600,000 has already been returned to season-ticket holders. The team has paid another $700,000 in penalties and costs.

While current ownership is cutting the checks, ithe purchase price likely reflected the liability that Josh Harris and company would be acquiring from Snyder.

“I think it’s safe to say that what we saw here with Washington is they just viewed their fans as a way to get a buck — the previous ownership, [the] way they treated their security deposits,” Miyares said. “The new ownership recognized, listen, we inherited this, we bought this team. We’re going to take ownership of it.”

The Commanders previously reached a deal with Maryland to return security deposits to season-ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty. Another $200,000 in repayments and a $425,000 fine was paid to settle D.C. claims related to the team’s prior habit of taking, and keeping, season-ticket security deposits.