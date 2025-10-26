Vita Vea is active for the Buccaneers on Sunday

Defensive tackle Vita Vea missed the last two days of practice this week, but the Buccaneers will have him in the lineup against the Saints on Sunday.

Vea is active despite the foot injury that kept him off the field on Thursday and Friday. Vea has started every game this season and has 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery on the year.

The Bucs will not have wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Bucky Irving, guard Luke Haggard, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, safety Sebastian Castro, cornerback Kindle Vildor, and edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak is active along with Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater. It is the first time the rookie has been active this season.

Guard Xavier Truss, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, defensive back Ugo Amadi, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, defensive lineman Jonah Williams, and defensive lineman Khristian Boyd are inactive for the Saints.